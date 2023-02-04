February 4, 2023 update content

1、Fixed the problem that the attack distance of new weapons was wrong after designing weapon drawings

2、Fixed the error that both sides do not produce damage after battlefield skill - use "INVALID ATTACK".

3、Fixed the problem of hiding the tank model when the battlefield is far away

4、Fixed the problem that the description of "OVERCROWDING" does not match the decree.

5、Fixed the problem that the descriptions in several decrees appear in traditional Chinese

We will fix the bugs and keep improving the game as soon as possible.