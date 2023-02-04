 Skip to content

Heavyarms Assemble: WWII update for 4 February 2023

February 4, 2023 update content

Share · View all patches · Build 10477047 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、Fixed the problem that the attack distance of new weapons was wrong after designing weapon drawings
2、Fixed the error that both sides do not produce damage after battlefield skill - use "INVALID ATTACK".
3、Fixed the problem of hiding the tank model when the battlefield is far away
4、Fixed the problem that the description of "OVERCROWDING" does not match the decree.
5、Fixed the problem that the descriptions in several decrees appear in traditional Chinese
We will fix the bugs and keep improving the game as soon as possible.

