1、Fixed the problem that the attack distance of new weapons was wrong after designing weapon drawings
2、Fixed the error that both sides do not produce damage after battlefield skill - use "INVALID ATTACK".
3、Fixed the problem of hiding the tank model when the battlefield is far away
4、Fixed the problem that the description of "OVERCROWDING" does not match the decree.
5、Fixed the problem that the descriptions in several decrees appear in traditional Chinese
We will fix the bugs and keep improving the game as soon as possible.
Heavyarms Assemble: WWII update for 4 February 2023
February 4, 2023 update content
1、Fixed the problem that the attack distance of new weapons was wrong after designing weapon drawings
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update