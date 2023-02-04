- Adjustment of visual effects in the game
- Change to determine on the continue screen by holding down the button
- Fix problem with display being off in the report screen in portrait mode
- Adjustment of some menu screens
- Fix memory leak
Bullet Hell Monday update for 4 February 2023
Ver. 1.2.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update