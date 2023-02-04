 Skip to content

Bullet Hell Monday update for 4 February 2023

Ver. 1.2.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjustment of visual effects in the game
  • Change to determine on the continue screen by holding down the button
  • Fix problem with display being off in the report screen in portrait mode
  • Adjustment of some menu screens
  • Fix memory leak

