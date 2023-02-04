 Skip to content

Spell Realms Playtest update for 4 February 2023

BMG Beta 2.29

Share · View all patches · Build 10476995 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Black Magic Gamebox

Patch Notes Added

  • Added a Patch notes page to the Title Menu, the Bending Battles main menu, and Mages and Monsters main menu.

Bending Battles

Stat Changes and Bugfixes

  • All Bending Battles stats have been reset due to prior stat code not working properly which caused calculations for all stats to be wrong.
  • Fixed a bug where Team 1 would win, but would be credited with a loss.
  • Fixed a bug where Team 1 would win, but Team 2 would be credited with a win.
  • Fixed a bug where Team 2 would win, but Team 2 would be credited with a loss.

Stat Menu Added

  • A stat menu has been added to the Bending Battles main menu.
  • The stat menu shows all stats for the player, with plans to global and friend leaderboards.
  • Stats seen here include: Win Ratio, Wins, Losses, Knockouts, Average Knockouts per Match, Average Combat Rating, and Average Zone Differential.

Mage Info Changes

  • Updated the Mage Info menu to include both types of spells (Type 1 and Type 2) as well as better visual indicators.
  • Fixed a bug where the Poison Mage icon would be invisible.
  • Added videos for each spell to better explain/show how the spell interacts.

Scoreboard Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where the scoreboard wouldn't show up when it was supposed to

Other Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where the player would go to the Title Menu when leaving a lobby.
  • Fixed a bug where the Game Type for a lobby would be invisible in the Multiplayer Menu.

Mages and Monsters

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where the player would go to the Title Menu when leaving a lobby.

Changed files in this update

Spell Realms Playtest Content Depot 1752931
  • Loading history…
