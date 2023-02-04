Black Magic Gamebox
Patch Notes Added
- Added a Patch notes page to the Title Menu, the Bending Battles main menu, and Mages and Monsters main menu.
Bending Battles
Stat Changes and Bugfixes
- All Bending Battles stats have been reset due to the prior stat code not working properly which caused calculations for all stats to be wrong.
- Fixed a bug where Team 1 would win, but would be credited with a loss.
- Fixed a bug where Team 1 would win, but Team 2 would be credited with a win.
- Fixed a bug where Team 2 would win, but Team 2 would be credited with a loss.
Stat Menu Added
- A stat menu has been added to the Bending Battles main menu.
- The stat menu shows all stats for the player, with plans to global and friend leaderboards.
- Stats seen here include: Win Ratio, Wins, Losses, Knockouts, Average Knockouts per Match, Average Combat Rating, and Average Zone Differential.
Mage Info Changes
- Updated the Mage Info menu to include both types of spells (Type 1 and Type 2) as well as better visual indicators.
- Fixed a bug where the Poison Mage icon would be invisible.
- Added videos for each spell to better explain/show how the spell interacts.
Scoreboard Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where the scoreboard wouldn't show up when it was supposed to.
Other Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where the player would go to the Title Menu when leaving a lobby.
- Fixed a bug where the Game Type for a lobby would be invisible in the Multiplayer Menu.
Mages and Monsters
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where the player would go to the Title Menu when leaving a lobby.
Changed files in this update