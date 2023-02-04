 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Floor44 update for 4 February 2023

1.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10476959 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new ability: Steal
  • Added new achievements
  • Added new weapon set: Axes
  • Added new type of missions
  • Moved flashlight a bit up in the first person view to match its actual position
  • Fixed a bug causing mission contracts to spawn multiple times on the wall

Changed files in this update

Depot 1980771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link