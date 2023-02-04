- Added new ability: Steal
- Added new achievements
- Added new weapon set: Axes
- Added new type of missions
- Moved flashlight a bit up in the first person view to match its actual position
- Fixed a bug causing mission contracts to spawn multiple times on the wall
Floor44 update for 4 February 2023
1.3.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update