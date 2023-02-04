Mountain Bandits Armor

IMPROVEMENTS

Mountain Bandits now drop 2 new items: Bandit Bandana and Bandit Outfit.

Items dropped by mountain bandits have stats. They are the first "armors" of the game. Their name can have a prefix if you are lucky. Prefixes give a bonus.

Below is a list of all prefixes.

Strong + 1 Health

Sturdy +3 Health

Precise +1 Aim

Accurate +3 Aim

Durable +1 Energy

Persistent +3 Energy

Supple +1 Agility

Acrobatic +3 Agility

Inclined +1 Willpower

Prepared +3 Willpower

This is the begining of a series of updates regarding mob drops. You can expect in the coming weeks new equipments and new functionalies linked to them like cosmetic slots that hide equipped items.