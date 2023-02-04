Mountain Bandits Armor

IMPROVEMENTS
Mountain Bandits now drop 2 new items: Bandit Bandana and Bandit Outfit.
Items dropped by mountain bandits have stats. They are the first "armors" of the game. Their name can have a prefix if you are lucky. Prefixes give a bonus.
Below is a list of all prefixes.
Strong + 1 Health
Sturdy +3 Health
Precise +1 Aim
Accurate +3 Aim
Durable +1 Energy
Persistent +3 Energy
Supple +1 Agility
Acrobatic +3 Agility
Inclined +1 Willpower
Prepared +3 Willpower
This is the begining of a series of updates regarding mob drops. You can expect in the coming weeks new equipments and new functionalies linked to them like cosmetic slots that hide equipped items.
Changed files in this update