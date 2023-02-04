 Skip to content

Pirate Souls update for 4 February 2023

Mountain Bandits Armor

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

IMPROVEMENTS

Mountain Bandits now drop 2 new items: Bandit Bandana and Bandit Outfit.
Items dropped by mountain bandits have stats. They are the first "armors" of the game. Their name can have a prefix if you are lucky. Prefixes give a bonus.

Below is a list of all prefixes.
Strong + 1 Health
Sturdy +3 Health
Precise +1 Aim
Accurate +3 Aim
Durable +1 Energy
Persistent +3 Energy
Supple +1 Agility
Acrobatic +3 Agility
Inclined +1 Willpower
Prepared +3 Willpower

This is the begining of a series of updates regarding mob drops. You can expect in the coming weeks new equipments and new functionalies linked to them like cosmetic slots that hide equipped items.

