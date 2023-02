Version 0.2.0.3

Fix: Camp Generator has collision box. 1x1x2

Fix: Workbench collision box restored. 2x2x2

Fix: Multiple Floor Collision issues resolved.

Fix: Player no longer walks through floors by walking up sloped terrain.

Fix: Footstep sounds no longer play when player jumps or falls.

Fix: Build Mode Floor offset errors in negative quadrants resolved.

Revision: Yellow / Black construction stripe texture restored.

Change: Moon position changed to rise when game first starts.

*Change: Moon no longer rendered after setting on horizon.

Known Issues or work in progress:

Moon position resets when quitting and reloading game.

Moon does not eclipse daylight.

No collision for some objects and base parts.

Glass is brighter than other objects during night hours.