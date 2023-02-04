 Skip to content

Orbital Strike VR update for 4 February 2023

Update notes for Feb 3, 2023: Part 2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Feb 3, 2023

  • Added character portraits for campaign comms.
  • Fixed potential crash when destroying shield generators.
  • Added logging and some defensive fixes to try to hunt down a crash involving the tutorial video player.

