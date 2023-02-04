Update notes for Feb 3, 2023: Part 2

Feb 3, 2023
- Added character portraits for campaign comms.
- Fixed potential crash when destroying shield generators.
- Added logging and some defensive fixes to try to hunt down a crash involving the tutorial video player.
