Patch Notes Feb. 4th, 2023

1 Optimized the ship modification interface, and now you can switch ships cyclically.
2 Optimize the ship aging repair method. Aging can now be repaired at the Dockyard without the need to assign a Shipwright. The person with the highest repair ability in the team will increase the repair percentage.
3 Optimized the trigger timing and location of some tasks after the main story in Chapter 1 of Andrew.
风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 4 February 2023
