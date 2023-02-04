 Skip to content

风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 4 February 2023

Patch Notes Feb. 4th, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1 Optimized the ship modification interface, and now you can switch ships cyclically.
2 Optimize the ship aging repair method. Aging can now be repaired at the Dockyard without the need to assign a Shipwright. The person with the highest repair ability in the team will increase the repair percentage.
3 Optimized the trigger timing and location of some tasks after the main story in Chapter 1 of Andrew.

