Carth Alpha 1.91a4

~Fixed cost of arrows

~Removed Merchant internal names showing in UI

~Fixed a few floating items at starter area

~Added seagulls flying near port city

~Fixed companion mouth open issue

~Added water splash sound to slider sfx

~Lowered sound of water splash

~Fixed player merchant items showing internal data

~Removed grass floating near cave entrance

~Fixed Heal talent showing twice

~Setup default hidden class for all players

~Removed class stat bonuses

~Fixed Issue with Procedural quests not able to accept

~Reworked HUD UI

~Fixed stretching issue with hot bar

~Fixed issue with tutorial always showing at start

~Crude knife orientation fixed

~Crude Makeshift shield orientation fixed

~Fixed issue with cursor showing at start

~Fixed issue with cursor showing with terrains streaming

~Adjusted audio sliders and settings

~Added mining rock sfx

~Added Gathering SFX

~Added Harvesting animal SFX

~Added Chopping tree SFX

~Set all beginning stats to 4 allowing to take all combat feats from level 1

~Setup Boundary for DEMO and Play testing

~Removed a lot of things to optimize better for Demo

~Fixed Workbench and Campfire Triggers for Crafting

~Added new audio music both daytime nigh time and battle

~Began work on Credits

~Fixed bug with Novice Leather working breaking crafting

~Character creation stat points to spend, and ability to choose first feats

~Revamped Options Menu

~Updated UI for options menu

~Fixed visible issue with character creation UI

~Added Male Body Blend shapes