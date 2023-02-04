Carth Alpha 1.91a4
~Fixed cost of arrows
~Removed Merchant internal names showing in UI
~Fixed a few floating items at starter area
~Added seagulls flying near port city
~Fixed companion mouth open issue
~Added water splash sound to slider sfx
~Lowered sound of water splash
~Fixed player merchant items showing internal data
~Removed grass floating near cave entrance
~Fixed Heal talent showing twice
~Setup default hidden class for all players
~Removed class stat bonuses
~Fixed Issue with Procedural quests not able to accept
~Reworked HUD UI
~Fixed stretching issue with hot bar
~Fixed issue with tutorial always showing at start
~Crude knife orientation fixed
~Crude Makeshift shield orientation fixed
~Fixed issue with cursor showing at start
~Fixed issue with cursor showing with terrains streaming
~Adjusted audio sliders and settings
~Added mining rock sfx
~Added Gathering SFX
~Added Harvesting animal SFX
~Added Chopping tree SFX
~Set all beginning stats to 4 allowing to take all combat feats from level 1
~Setup Boundary for DEMO and Play testing
~Removed a lot of things to optimize better for Demo
~Fixed Workbench and Campfire Triggers for Crafting
~Added new audio music both daytime nigh time and battle
~Began work on Credits
~Fixed bug with Novice Leather working breaking crafting
~Character creation stat points to spend, and ability to choose first feats
~Revamped Options Menu
~Updated UI for options menu
~Fixed visible issue with character creation UI
~Added Male Body Blend shapes
