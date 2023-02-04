-Added level 27: Bunker springs
-Changed the lighting and post-processing in the hub
-Added more signs to the hub
-Added bolt animations to the AK weapons
-Added a siren pole to level 94
-Added a new room to level 233
-Added a new potion that befriends entities, but they don't fight for you. It can be brewed using a magic block
-Added hallucinations to level 41
-Added chaz'z gunz n suppliez to level 4
-Added the lighter entity to levels 2 and 9
-Made a new mesh for the level negative 5 bomber's bombs
-Made better lighting in the bntg storage room on level 3
-Made some changes to the layout of the hive
-Increased the damage of the revolver
-Vastly reduced stretching on the female avatar
-Improved level run dash run's visuals
-Improved bullet impact VFX
-Improved the bow by increasing the flexibility of the arrow in the bow
-Improved grenade launcher explosion VFX
-Improved the gatekeeper shotgun to be more like the 870
-Changed the skin-stealer's stolen skin texture
-Changed the game icon
-Changed level !-! to have much better lighting
-Fixed a minor visual glitch in level !
-Fixed a generation bug on level 297
-Adjusted climbing to be smoother
-Adjusted lighting on level 0
-There's now a particle near dullers
-Decreased the health of crates
-Level 0's lights now have more attenuation
-Redid the partyroom signage on level FUN
-Removed the red button from the flashlight
-Varied level 71's generation
-Resized the trading kiosks to be more compact
BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 4 February 2023
V. 2.45
