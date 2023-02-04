-Added level 27: Bunker springs

-Changed the lighting and post-processing in the hub

-Added more signs to the hub

-Added bolt animations to the AK weapons

-Added a siren pole to level 94

-Added a new room to level 233

-Added a new potion that befriends entities, but they don't fight for you. It can be brewed using a magic block

-Added hallucinations to level 41

-Added chaz'z gunz n suppliez to level 4

-Added the lighter entity to levels 2 and 9

-Made a new mesh for the level negative 5 bomber's bombs

-Made better lighting in the bntg storage room on level 3

-Made some changes to the layout of the hive

-Increased the damage of the revolver

-Vastly reduced stretching on the female avatar

-Improved level run dash run's visuals

-Improved bullet impact VFX

-Improved the bow by increasing the flexibility of the arrow in the bow

-Improved grenade launcher explosion VFX

-Improved the gatekeeper shotgun to be more like the 870

-Changed the skin-stealer's stolen skin texture

-Changed the game icon

-Changed level !-! to have much better lighting

-Fixed a minor visual glitch in level !

-Fixed a generation bug on level 297

-Adjusted climbing to be smoother

-Adjusted lighting on level 0

-There's now a particle near dullers

-Decreased the health of crates

-Level 0's lights now have more attenuation

-Redid the partyroom signage on level FUN

-Removed the red button from the flashlight

-Varied level 71's generation

-Resized the trading kiosks to be more compact