Caryosyntrips and Interactive tutorial!

Share · View all patches · Build 10476514 · Last edited 4 February 2023 – 03:26:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

In this update I've added "The Nutcracker": Caryosyntrips!

They are agile carnivores that use a snapping jaw motion to pinch or crack open prey.

These colorful little fellas are sure to give everyone a unique and exciting playthrough.

I've also added an interactive tutorial!

The tutorial takes a hands off approach to teaching, allowing the user to swim around and discover points of interest with tips and bits of information on how to play the game.

Changes to existing content:

bugfixes.

Improved Anomalocaris/Caryosyntrips swimming animation.

Sidneyia can now eat meat.