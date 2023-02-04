 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

太空战舰 update for 4 February 2023

2023-2-4 Add Factory, new ships, new weapons

Share · View all patches · Build 10476494 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Beta v0.1.2.2C (2023.2.4)

  • Fixed an issue where the loading screen was not visible

Beta v0.1.2.2C (2023.2.3)

  • Fixed an issue where the electromagnetic gun range display was incorrect

  • Tuning ships for sale and repair home ah

  • Fixed issue with tracking weapon firing without judging distance

  • Fix for Cupid jerking off

  • Fixed the issue of ships being crafted with weapons attached

  • Added store to display ship power

Beta v0.1.2.2B (2023.2.2)

  • Fixed errors after death

  • Optimized efficiency (reduced square root calculation for distance calculation)

  • Fixed the Mars space Station shield missing

  • Added the ability to press and hold on the factory page

  • Added ship repair capabilities

  • Fixed material store refresh exception

  • Optimize anti-aircraft gun interception efficiency

*ai launch tracking missile will launch within 90 degrees of deflection Angle

  • Reduced power requirements for electromagnetic guns

*ai Immortalities will no longer misuse skills

  • Increases Bear health and reduces Bear power and recharge

Beta v0.1.2.2A (2023.2.1)

  • Fixed bug where combo ships don't attack

  • Fixed an issue where medium and large shields could not fill up

  • "Immortal" is changed to two large slots and one medium slot, and two small shields are removed

  • Fixed flashback issues

  • Update the ship's name description

  • Fixed an issue where the last level could not be cleared

  • Fixed an issue where damaged ship modules do not affect values

  • Updated voice for Level D shots

  • Updated Egg

Beta v0.1.2.2 (2023.1.31)

  • Add weapons

  • Igor (Medium, sniper carrier)

  • Templer (large, forward fire carrier aircraft)

  • Rail Gun -M140 (Medium, long range sniper gun)

  • Dual anti-aircraft Gun -MD90 (Medium, range point defense)

  • Reloaded anti-aircraft gun -MDS155 (Medium, range point defense)

  • Ssangyong (Medium, intensive missile cluster)

  • Perpetrator (Middle, accurate shield break)

  • Add ships

  • Immortal (Class B, heavy gunboat)

  • Queen Ant (Class B, aircraft carrier)

  • Harpoon (D class, Harasser)

  • Defender (D class, heavy frigate)

  • Mars Small Type A Space Station (Station class, Space Fortress)

  • Mars Small D-type Space Station (station class, Space Factory)

  • Add material
  • A lot of material. I'm too lazy to write! It's all for building spaceships anyway.
  • Ship adjustment

  • Tank Level: Reworked tiles and improved skill mechanics

  • Valhalla Level: Increased total power and regeneration, reduced structure

  • Bear: Reduced the number of weapon slots and increased the rotation Angle of weapon slots

  • Bodyguard: Reduced the number of weapon slots and increased the rotation Angle of weapon slots

  • Storm Level: Reduced energy recovery by a small amount

  • Primary machine: reduce angular speed by a small amount

  • Weapons adjustment

  • Reduced tracking missile damage and range

  • Greatly reduces the damage of multiple barrel guns

  • Nerfs damage from Standard J4

  • Greatly increased the attack interval of the Holder Laser

  • Reduced DPS and power consumption for travelers

  • Increased the damage of Long Tongue Cannon

  • System optimization

  • Multi-shield ships can no longer supply power to all shields at full power at the same time, low power is preferred

  • Added force to ship hit.

-AI will no longer use missiles to intercept missiles

  • Optimize AI space judgment and obstacle avoidance system addition

  • Added next level and restart button for driver's license

  • Added the option of the first spaceship after completing the Level D driving test

  • Removes blood strips from ships

  • Add global volume adjustment

  • Added the store's purchase function

  • The materials store is open

  • Optimized store refresh mechanism

  • Modify a large number of voice resources

  • Added FPS display

  • New features

  • Factory & Blueprint module (Ship, weapon, material making)

  • Ship entry system (ship battle damage, hull of different materials and power specialization)

  • Added new levels to the campaign

  • Added some shame eggs

Changed files in this update

太空战舰 Content Depot 1605951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link