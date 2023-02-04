2023-2-4 Add Factory, new ships, new weapons

Beta v0.1.2.2C (2023.2.4)

Beta v0.1.2.2C (2023.2.3)

Fixed the issue of ships being crafted with weapons attached

Fix for Cupid jerking off

Fixed issue with tracking weapon firing without judging distance

Tuning ships for sale and repair home ah

Fixed an issue where the electromagnetic gun range display was incorrect

Beta v0.1.2.2B (2023.2.2)

Added the ability to press and hold on the factory page

*ai launch tracking missile will launch within 90 degrees of deflection Angle

*ai Immortalities will no longer misuse skills

Beta v0.1.2.2A (2023.2.1)

Fixed bug where combo ships don't attack

Fixed an issue where medium and large shields could not fill up

"Immortal" is changed to two large slots and one medium slot, and two small shields are removed

Fixed flashback issues

Update the ship's name description

Fixed an issue where the last level could not be cleared

Fixed an issue where damaged ship modules do not affect values

Updated voice for Level D shots