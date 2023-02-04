2023-2-4 Add Factory, new ships, new weapons

Beta v0.1.2.2C (2023.2.4)
- Fixed an issue where the loading screen was not visible
Beta v0.1.2.2C (2023.2.3)
-
Fixed an issue where the electromagnetic gun range display was incorrect
-
Tuning ships for sale and repair home ah
-
Fixed issue with tracking weapon firing without judging distance
-
Fix for Cupid jerking off
-
Fixed the issue of ships being crafted with weapons attached
-
Added store to display ship power
Beta v0.1.2.2B (2023.2.2)
-
Fixed errors after death
-
Optimized efficiency (reduced square root calculation for distance calculation)
-
Fixed the Mars space Station shield missing
-
Added the ability to press and hold on the factory page
-
Added ship repair capabilities
-
Fixed material store refresh exception
-
Optimize anti-aircraft gun interception efficiency
*ai launch tracking missile will launch within 90 degrees of deflection Angle
- Reduced power requirements for electromagnetic guns
*ai Immortalities will no longer misuse skills
- Increases Bear health and reduces Bear power and recharge
Beta v0.1.2.2A (2023.2.1)
-
Fixed bug where combo ships don't attack
-
Fixed an issue where medium and large shields could not fill up
-
"Immortal" is changed to two large slots and one medium slot, and two small shields are removed
-
Fixed flashback issues
-
Update the ship's name description
-
Fixed an issue where the last level could not be cleared
-
Fixed an issue where damaged ship modules do not affect values
-
Updated voice for Level D shots
-
Updated Egg
Beta v0.1.2.2 (2023.1.31)
- Add weapons
-
Igor (Medium, sniper carrier)
-
Templer (large, forward fire carrier aircraft)
-
Rail Gun -M140 (Medium, long range sniper gun)
-
Dual anti-aircraft Gun -MD90 (Medium, range point defense)
-
Reloaded anti-aircraft gun -MDS155 (Medium, range point defense)
-
Ssangyong (Medium, intensive missile cluster)
-
Perpetrator (Middle, accurate shield break)
- Add ships
-
Immortal (Class B, heavy gunboat)
-
Queen Ant (Class B, aircraft carrier)
-
Harpoon (D class, Harasser)
-
Defender (D class, heavy frigate)
-
Mars Small Type A Space Station (Station class, Space Fortress)
-
Mars Small D-type Space Station (station class, Space Factory)
- Add material
- A lot of material. I'm too lazy to write! It's all for building spaceships anyway.
- Ship adjustment
-
Tank Level: Reworked tiles and improved skill mechanics
-
Valhalla Level: Increased total power and regeneration, reduced structure
-
Bear: Reduced the number of weapon slots and increased the rotation Angle of weapon slots
-
Bodyguard: Reduced the number of weapon slots and increased the rotation Angle of weapon slots
-
Storm Level: Reduced energy recovery by a small amount
-
Primary machine: reduce angular speed by a small amount
- Weapons adjustment
-
Reduced tracking missile damage and range
-
Greatly reduces the damage of multiple barrel guns
-
Nerfs damage from Standard J4
-
Greatly increased the attack interval of the Holder Laser
-
Reduced DPS and power consumption for travelers
-
Increased the damage of Long Tongue Cannon
- System optimization
-
Multi-shield ships can no longer supply power to all shields at full power at the same time, low power is preferred
-
Added force to ship hit.
-AI will no longer use missiles to intercept missiles
-
Optimize AI space judgment and obstacle avoidance system addition
-
Added next level and restart button for driver's license
-
Added the option of the first spaceship after completing the Level D driving test
-
Removes blood strips from ships
-
Add global volume adjustment
-
Added the store's purchase function
-
The materials store is open
-
Optimized store refresh mechanism
-
Modify a large number of voice resources
-
Added FPS display
- New features
-
Factory & Blueprint module (Ship, weapon, material making)
-
Ship entry system (ship battle damage, hull of different materials and power specialization)
-
Added new levels to the campaign
-
Added some shame eggs
