Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 4 February 2023

Update Notes for Feb 04

Build 10476491

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Updated "next zone spawn" for difficulty 7-9: zone 1 mobs/ elites will no longer be replaced by zone 2 mobs/elites
10% chance to spawn mob from next zone(Except zone 1)
10% chance to spawn elite from next zone(Except zone 1)
10% chance to spawn boss from next zone(Except zone 6 and 7)

