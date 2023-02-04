-Updated "next zone spawn" for difficulty 7-9: zone 1 mobs/ elites will no longer be replaced by zone 2 mobs/elites
10% chance to spawn mob from next zone(Except zone 1)
10% chance to spawn elite from next zone(Except zone 1)
10% chance to spawn boss from next zone(Except zone 6 and 7)
Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 4 February 2023
Update Notes for Feb 04
-Updated "next zone spawn" for difficulty 7-9: zone 1 mobs/ elites will no longer be replaced by zone 2 mobs/elites
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update