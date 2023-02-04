- [ Add ] Sacred Ritual to Shortcut
- [ Add ] Dark Ritual to Shortcut
- [ Add ] Sacred Ritual to Sloth (When Auto Sacred Ritual is unlocked)
- [ Add ] Skip and Loop options to Sloth Template.
- [ Modify ] Seeds of Quest, Chest, and Equipment.
- [ Modify ] Add reasons for the failure of adding to Sloth.
- [ Fix ] God of Play (Upgrade Action)
- [ Fix ] Function to retrieve time.
- [ Fix ] Bug that caused Dungeon to pause.
- [ Fix ] Skill list overlaps with Whole Log.
- [ Fix ] Use All of Crystallization
- [ Fix ] The dungeon log an enemy.
- [ Delete ] Autostart Sloth option (It wasn't working on v2.1)
Your Chronicle update for 4 February 2023
[ ver2.1.4 ] New Shortcuts!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
