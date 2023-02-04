Click Here - Workshop Update

It was inevitable, just as the prophecies foretold, you Clicked Here, and now you are reading this...
When clicking, you need to do it in style. Now, you can listen to your favourite music, view the greatest imagery, and click the designated target of your choosing, with this update for Click Here.
Choose to be a hermit, and hoard all the custom content for yourself, or share it with the world and download from the largest library of free, ready-to-use, community created content, the Steam Workshop.
See instructions for uploading to the Steam Workshop:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2927606158
Changelog 2023-02-03:
-
Added Steam Workshop support
-
Added support for custom:
-
Music
-
Backgrounds
-
Targets
-
Added workshop buttons
-
Added mysterious button
-
Fixed achievements unlocking incorrectly
-
Fixed UI scaling issues
-
Fixed improper controller button interactions
Click Here, here we click
