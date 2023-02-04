Axe Cop - The Deluxe Update

This is the final update of planned content! I know it's quite late, it takes a lot of energy and motivation to return to such a giant project and it finally happened. Everything on all of my design documents is now complete. This was namely finishing two optional side quest cutscenes, but regardless of if they were main story items or not, the people who worked to get to the end of these areas and loved the game as much as I loved making it deserve this final piece of closure. Without further adieu let's discuss what's in this update!



First up, the 9-Ben Matanga quest is finally over! They finally confront General A! General A is a unique character because we made him up with the blessing of Ethan Nicolle. General A is a combination of vaguely detailed elements from the comics. Super die hard fans will put some of these together when they see the cutscene I am sure!



to trigger the scene, find and defeat all of the Matanga and then talk to Bobby in the Axe Cop Station.

As I'm sure you are aware of from the main game campaign, song statues have different effects based on the music that plays in front of them. For instance, statues have three outcomes, one for Flute Cop/Avocado Soldier, Sockarang and the Water Queen.



If you return to the Land of Volcanoes and use the Water Queen on those statues a special area will open up where you can learn secrets about Axe Cop's past.



Baby Man is the game's blue mage, being able to learn techniques from enemies. Several people have wanted a guide of some kind for how to acquire his moves, and rather than create an external item, I've updated the Bad Guy List to now show an icon next to all enemies that have a move Baby Man can learn. There are only a couple of fights where you get one opportunity to acquire a move, namely Eggy Eggy and the Badguymera.

There have been a small list of little bugs, nothing game stopping by any means, that have also been addressed in this update. I appreciate your patience and understanding as it took time to get to these final items. The game is very special to me, and I know to a lot of you, and it feels very good to know the game has the complete and final vision now.