We've included various fixes in this build, as well as some more optimizations. Apologies for any inconvenience caused -- we are trying really hard to reduce the CPU/GPU load of the game and have broken quite a few things in the process.
Saleblazers Playtest update for 4 February 2023
2/3: Stability Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update