Saleblazers Playtest update for 4 February 2023

2/3: Stability Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10476271 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've included various fixes in this build, as well as some more optimizations. Apologies for any inconvenience caused -- we are trying really hard to reduce the CPU/GPU load of the game and have broken quite a few things in the process.

