Learn Japanese RPG: Hiragana Forbidden Speech update for 4 February 2023

Small Update - Added support for additional fonts

Build 10476234 · Last edited by Wendy

The game now supports three additional TrueType fonts:

  • Sarasa Fixed J
  • UD Digi Kyokasho N-B
  • BIZ UDGothic

If these fonts are installed on your system they should be selectable from the Font submenu.

However, the game engine depends on system specific search paths (meaning the fonts must be installed to be available to the game). So results may vary on different systems.

If you're having trouble with fonts, let me know on the Steam discussion board. I'm trying to put together a troubleshooting guide that will help people quickly resolve any such problems.

Happy learning!

Lun

