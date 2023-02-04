 Skip to content

Interference: Dead Air update for 4 February 2023

v1.0.1 Update & A Note From the Devs

4 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, everyone!

We just wanted to take a moment to thank everyone who has played the game already! Your support means a lot. We're keeping an eye out for any bugs and feedback, and we will continue to roll out updates to address issues and improve the game. We're a small team with only two developers, but this is our first game and we want to make sure we're stepping up to the plate.

Speaking of which, update version 1.0.1 should be live now! This update addresses some confusion around endings and mechanics:

  • A notification will now appear when an ending is reached to clarify the "sandbox" mode
  • Crouching is now explained towards the beginning of the game
  • "Rotate" and "adjust held distance" mechanics are now specified in the UI for pickup objects
  • Character height has been reduced slightly

Changed files in this update

