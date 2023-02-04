v1.0.1 Update & A Note From the Devs

Hey, everyone!

We just wanted to take a moment to thank everyone who has played the game already! Your support means a lot. We're keeping an eye out for any bugs and feedback, and we will continue to roll out updates to address issues and improve the game. We're a small team with only two developers, but this is our first game and we want to make sure we're stepping up to the plate.

Speaking of which, update version 1.0.1 should be live now! This update addresses some confusion around endings and mechanics: