New Props
- IPSC mini and Micro on short stand
- IPSC noshoot on short stand
Flip Stage (P key)
hanged UI Layout for organization
Bug Fixes
- Fix target number dupe when UNDO/REDO
Practisim Designer Playtest update for 4 February 2023
Flip Stage, IPSC mini short stand targets, UI layout changes
