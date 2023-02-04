 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Practisim Designer Playtest update for 4 February 2023

Flip Stage, IPSC mini short stand targets, UI layout changes

Share · View all patches · Build 10475986 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New Props

    • IPSC mini and Micro on short stand
    • IPSC noshoot on short stand

  • Flip Stage (P key)

  • hanged UI Layout for organization

  • Bug Fixes

    • Fix target number dupe when UNDO/REDO

Changed files in this update

Practisim Designer Playtest Content Depot 1702361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link