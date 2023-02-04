Hotfix 0.4.4.3 - Typo fixes; Return from Hiatus!

Greetings, commanders!

Today's update is a small one. All it does is fix some typos in the game script. (Many thanks to everyone who continually supports development and submits bug and typo reports!)

That said, the more significant news is that I'm back from a brief week-long hiatus where I polished and added new graphics to an old VN I wrote called "The King of Cats" - this will be available for FREE on Steam very soon! (Link to the store page below)

Now that King of Cats is just about finished, I'll be focusing my primary attention back on polishing War of a Madman's Making and expanding on the underdeveloped areas such as lore and the Valkyrie path.

In the meantime, I have a few other VN projects I'm working on that I hope you'll enjoy! Stay tuned for more details.

The King of Cats store page - it will be FREE on launch!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2265680/The_King_of_Cats/