Barbaria 1.0 Launch!

Barbaria officially launches today! For those who have been with us a while, we’ve added a new champion, minion, and weapon, a swathe of bug-fixes and improvements, and there will now be crossplay with Quest2 players.

To all our Early Access Players: THANK YOU! Your feedback has been so valuable to us, and you all have been instrumental in helping us to balance the game and bring it to where it is today. Although this release marks our exit from Early Access and into “full launch” mode, we plan to continue regular content updates, balance improvements, and fixes moving forward.

Please keep the feedback coming in our discord or the community forum , and we can’t wait to see what you all build in Barbaria!

-Andrew & David

New Features:

New Champion: Krank – Krank’s “Overload” divine juice power creates an energy bomb that will temporarily disable enemy structures where it explodes.

New Minion: Cyclotaur – Half cyclops, half minotaur, totally into smashing things. Cyclotaur moves slowly, but packs a wallop and can destroy traps and moving walls.

New Weapon: Sword – Did we really make it all the way through early access without a basic sword? Slice and stab enemies with the pointy end.

Cross-play with Quest2 players!

Improvements and Fixes:

Gladiatrix Recall now has energy pulse that knocks back nearby enemies

Carnival: Add Recent Players List

Fix Steam VR Guardian not showing up on Index

Endless Onslaught: Enemy wave difficulty can now increase past Level 5

Matchmaking: Realm options on the map now reset after each attack to use your most recent Mightiness score and get better matches.

Various other Performance, Presentation, and Bug fixes

Notes: