SurrounDead update for 4 February 2023

Patch 1.3.3 - Intruders

Patch 1.3.3 - Intruders

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDITIONS:

  • The military are sending in APCs via airdrops that can be traded with for legendary items
  • Added secondary melee aim toggle in controls
  • Added option to disable holding right click for melee
  • 25% chance to get skill points off boss kills
  • New foliage from stuff on the ground and into the water
  • Makeshift tent added (Craftable)

CHANGES:

  • Visual change to military vehicles & humans that AI spawn with (For lore)
  • Change to discord SDK (If crashing at launch make sure both the game & discord are at same administrator level)
  • Increased time of chemlights to 4 minutes from 15 seconds
  • Can now stand up from sitting down by jumping
  • Parkour skill now improves parkour/vaulting speed
  • Increased chance of nails, reduced crafting amount needed & increased amount needed for crafting objects
  • Optimization to object distance culling
  • New campfire model
  • New rock & dirt texture

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed hidden caches saving their location
  • Fixed opening map causes player to lose velocity/movement
  • Fixed ranged AI causing FPS drops
  • Fixed when standing still and rolling, that the player will always roll north
  • Fixed exploit with loot multiplier
  • Fixed issue with item not updating count after moving it to player inventory
  • Fixed crafting not using multiple stacks of items when looking for ingredients
  • Fixed pickup truck being a formula one vehicle

