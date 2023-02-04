Patch 1.3.3 - Intruders

ADDITIONS:
- The military are sending in APCs via airdrops that can be traded with for legendary items
- Added secondary melee aim toggle in controls
- Added option to disable holding right click for melee
- 25% chance to get skill points off boss kills
- New foliage from stuff on the ground and into the water
- Makeshift tent added (Craftable)
CHANGES:
- Visual change to military vehicles & humans that AI spawn with (For lore)
- Change to discord SDK (If crashing at launch make sure both the game & discord are at same administrator level)
- Increased time of chemlights to 4 minutes from 15 seconds
- Can now stand up from sitting down by jumping
- Parkour skill now improves parkour/vaulting speed
- Increased chance of nails, reduced crafting amount needed & increased amount needed for crafting objects
- Optimization to object distance culling
- New campfire model
- New rock & dirt texture
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed hidden caches saving their location
- Fixed opening map causes player to lose velocity/movement
- Fixed ranged AI causing FPS drops
- Fixed when standing still and rolling, that the player will always roll north
- Fixed exploit with loot multiplier
- Fixed issue with item not updating count after moving it to player inventory
- Fixed crafting not using multiple stacks of items when looking for ingredients
- Fixed pickup truck being a formula one vehicle
Changed files in this update