Version 1.8.8 - More Fixes and Performance Improvements

Fixes and Improvements
- Towers now instantly build in Campaign wave breaks.
- Health bars have been optimized for performance.
- Fixed Casual mode toggle not being remembered when creating multiple lobbies in a session.
- Fixed the Casual mode Scoreboard Creep column not accounting for game length.
- Fixed an issue where going into a ranked game and then playing single player would result in you being unable to quit out.
- Fixed an issue where playing Mega Survival Online resulted in a single lane instead of two.
- Fixed an issue where Co-op replays were displaying the wrong starting gold.
