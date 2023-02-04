 Skip to content

Element TD 2 update for 4 February 2023

Version 1.8.8 - More Fixes and Performance Improvements

Build 10475791 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes and Improvements
  • Towers now instantly build in Campaign wave breaks.
  • Health bars have been optimized for performance.
  • Fixed Casual mode toggle not being remembered when creating multiple lobbies in a session.
  • Fixed the Casual mode Scoreboard Creep column not accounting for game length.
  • Fixed an issue where going into a ranked game and then playing single player would result in you being unable to quit out.
  • Fixed an issue where playing Mega Survival Online resulted in a single lane instead of two.
  • Fixed an issue where Co-op replays were displaying the wrong starting gold.

Element TD 2 Content Depot 1018831
