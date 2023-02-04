 Skip to content

Duplicado update for 4 February 2023

Update notes for Feb 3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where loading some level keys generated an unexpected level.
Keys generated in this version onwards should work correctly.

