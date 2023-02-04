Keep the Keep v1.21.2 is out: small upgrades and bugfixes!

Greetings, fellow Keepers!

A good day for an update, wouldn't you agree?

Today we're releasing a bunch of small but noticeable changes that will make your Keeping better:

We've added a Privacy Policy to analyse your actions in the game and improve our levels' quality, both their balance and engagement. All of the data we collect is anonymous, as we're only interested in the stats here, not in your private affairs. Not to worry! The infamous Mac exit crash was finally dealt with. In the future, we will make sure there are no such game-breaking issues anymore. AI upgrades - the AI will be smarter about the tower placement related to Barracks, not to block their exits and also won't be careless enough to build towers under their own Sappers. More fun to play with, and in the next update, we shall be expecting Barracks tower support. UI Quality - better Character dialogue skip interaction, improved tower destruction animation (have a look at the GIF above) and more concise tower status icons.

With all those enhancements, we sincerely hope your experience within Keep the Keep will be smoother and more enjoyable.

Stay tuned for the following weeks!

Nebulate.me