v1.93 Patch Notes

Hi folks,
We just released an update for DemonCrawl!
v1.93 is a small-but-important stability patch that implements a new version of the GameMaker Steamworks extension, which was released just a few hours ago. It purportedly resolves issues with games not launching on Steam.
Please note that the GameMaker updates have required us to refactor our UI code, so if you run into any strange issues with the interface, we ask that you file a bug report.
Full patch notes are below. Enjoy!
Quality of Life
- Added "Pass" to the dictionary
- Updated GameMaker runtime to the latest version
- Refactored code related to UI, may improve performance slightly
Balance Changes
- Reworked the drop conditions for the following mythic emblems: Dread Harvest, Original Sin, The Boneyard
Bug Fixes
- Updated Steamworks extension which purpotedly resolves issues with games not launching on Steam
- Having a full inventory no longer prevents Nomads from trading or spawning chests
- Fixed Overwhelming stage mod difficulty rating
- Fixed an issue related to Prism of Chaos and some other aura-related items like Fireplace
- Fixed a few issues related to the Stable mod and monster reveal effects
- Sleeping Powder should now stack correctly
Changed files in this update