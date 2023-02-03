 Skip to content

DemonCrawl update for 3 February 2023

v1.93 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10475635 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks,

We just released an update for DemonCrawl!

v1.93 is a small-but-important stability patch that implements a new version of the GameMaker Steamworks extension, which was released just a few hours ago. It purportedly resolves issues with games not launching on Steam.

Please note that the GameMaker updates have required us to refactor our UI code, so if you run into any strange issues with the interface, we ask that you file a bug report.

Full patch notes are below. Enjoy!

Quality of Life

  • Added "Pass" to the dictionary
  • Updated GameMaker runtime to the latest version
  • Refactored code related to UI, may improve performance slightly

Balance Changes

  • Reworked the drop conditions for the following mythic emblems: Dread Harvest, Original Sin, The Boneyard

Bug Fixes

  • Updated Steamworks extension which purpotedly resolves issues with games not launching on Steam
  • Having a full inventory no longer prevents Nomads from trading or spawning chests
  • Fixed Overwhelming stage mod difficulty rating
  • Fixed an issue related to Prism of Chaos and some other aura-related items like Fireplace
  • Fixed a few issues related to the Stable mod and monster reveal effects
  • Sleeping Powder should now stack correctly

