v1.93 Patch Notes

Hi folks,

We just released an update for DemonCrawl!

v1.93 is a small-but-important stability patch that implements a new version of the GameMaker Steamworks extension, which was released just a few hours ago. It purportedly resolves issues with games not launching on Steam.

Please note that the GameMaker updates have required us to refactor our UI code, so if you run into any strange issues with the interface, we ask that you file a bug report.

Full patch notes are below. Enjoy!

Quality of Life

Added "Pass" to the dictionary

Updated GameMaker runtime to the latest version

Refactored code related to UI, may improve performance slightly

Balance Changes

Reworked the drop conditions for the following mythic emblems: Dread Harvest, Original Sin, The Boneyard

Bug Fixes