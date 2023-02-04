Update 107e2 is now Live on the Experimental Branch!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Howdy folks!

Hope you're all doing well! We've got another small, but goofy (and important fix filled) update for you folks this week. NOTE this is a LARGE download due to lots of metadata fixes needing to be pushed with packages. Sorry :-/

Peace,

Anton

TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:

Right click H3 in Steam

Go to Properties

Click Betas

Click The Dropdown

Select Experimental!

Additions:

Added New Agent Spawning Toy: Steak Jet Controller

Changes:

Moved M9 Cleric and M93RA9 to ‘Grounded Fictional’ metadata set

WA2000 now has a bolt release trigger you can ‘tap’ with the other controller

Glass Windows in Grillhouse 2Story now properly block player navigation until shattered

GP_Hangar now defaults the Player IFF to 0, allowing bots to see the player. (WHOOPS) Configurability for this will be added soon.

Fixes: