Casual Desktop Game update for 3 February 2023

Happy New Year Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10475506 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys,

I've just published a new update for Casual Desktop Game!

Changes include:

  • Performance improvements: The game should now run with better performance
  • Workshop item update fix: There was a bug that prevented updating existing Workshop items. It's now resolved
  • Async news content: The news content is now fetched asynchronously
  • Some other minor improvements

Hope you have much fun with the game!

Please let me know if there are any problems with this new update.

Kind Regards

