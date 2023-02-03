Happy New Year Update

Hey guys,
I've just published a new update for Casual Desktop Game!
Changes include:
- Performance improvements: The game should now run with better performance
- Workshop item update fix: There was a bug that prevented updating existing Workshop items. It's now resolved
- Async news content: The news content is now fetched asynchronously
- Some other minor improvements
Hope you have much fun with the game!
Please let me know if there are any problems with this new update.
Kind Regards
Changed files in this update