Happy New Year Update

Hey guys,

I've just published a new update for Casual Desktop Game!

Changes include:

Performance improvements: The game should now run with better performance

Workshop item update fix: There was a bug that prevented updating existing Workshop items. It's now resolved

Async news content: The news content is now fetched asynchronously

Some other minor improvements

Hope you have much fun with the game!

Please let me know if there are any problems with this new update.

Kind Regards