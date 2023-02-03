SYNCRHONY v3.5.1

Crypt of the NecroDancer v3.5.1 is now available!

Hey NecroDancers!

There have been a few requests for an option to reduce/disable co-op enemies, so we've added a "co-op enemy spawn rate" slider to the Custom Rules menu that allows lobby hosts to increase or decrease the number of co-op enemies.

It also turned out that Skittish Blademasters were a bit trickier to hit in online multiplayer than intended, since network latency can cause some lunges to be delayed by enough time that the player "catching" the Blademaster has a much shorter time window to react during the cooldown, often getting hit instead. We added an extra beat of vulnerability after the counterattack to fix that, so go get 'em!

Additionally, we've fixed a bunch of smaller UI/engine issues that have been reported to us since v3.5.0's launch.

Enjoy, and good luck out there!

New features

Added a custom rule to control the spawn rate multiplier for co-op enemies

Added advanced option to disable automatic remapping of gameplay buttons to menu controls

Added advanced option to disable mouse input in menus

Changes

Changed Skittish Blademaster to wait an extra beat after lunging

Changed 'Misc options' menu to group settings by category

Bugfixes