Quality Update #1

After receiving input from the community on things that caused confusion for players, I have made some quality of life changes to the game. Death hints have been added to rooms that may require further explanation, so when the player dies, the game over screen will display a hint that could help clear up player confusion. The final boss has also had his attack animations adjusted to be more obvious with what will and won't hurt the player. The second room of the game now gives a more detailed explanation of how to perform a down attack, and performing the attack to reach the platform is much easier now. In addition to these changes, multiple small bug fixes have been made. Thank you for your continued support, and if you notice any issues, please let us know on our official discord server, which you can find linked on our Steam Store Page!