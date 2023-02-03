EA v0.19 : Super attacks and radial menus

In this update I implemented 2 requested changes:
- Radial menus: This will change the way you select the skills, transformations and the new super attacks. Pressing one of the 3 keys you will open a different radial menu that will let you select one of the option using the fire button. I kept the number keys for the keyboard but for the gamepad this is the way to select the skill now.
- The super attacks: I added 2 super attacks, the ray and the massive overload. Both of them cost a lot of energy so in order to be able to use it you need to improve your character. They also have a cooldown of 60 seconds.
You can check the tutorial with more info about it.
Changed files in this update