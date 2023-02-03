 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The siege of Brimir update for 3 February 2023

EA v0.19 : Super attacks and radial menus

Share · View all patches · Build 10475329 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update I implemented 2 requested changes:

  • Radial menus: This will change the way you select the skills, transformations and the new super attacks. Pressing one of the 3 keys you will open a different radial menu that will let you select one of the option using the fire button. I kept the number keys for the keyboard but for the gamepad this is the way to select the skill now.

  • The super attacks: I added 2 super attacks, the ray and the massive overload. Both of them cost a lot of energy so in order to be able to use it you need to improve your character. They also have a cooldown of 60 seconds.

You can check the tutorial with more info about it.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1990981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link