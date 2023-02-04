Hello Demigods!
Hotfix 0.21.1 will be uploaded soon!
This update addresses a few bugs and rendering issues from Update 0.21, and adds a few small tweaks.
-
Fixed Dragon Spawning. They now appear right next to you anytime you activate them.
-
Fixed bug where enemies would not get up after being thrown or knocked out.
-
Adjusted materials & shaders for Quest version.
-
Fixed lighting on Quest version.
-
Fixed texture compression settings for performance.
-
Fixed performance issue on Quest version relating to the game engine’s static flags.
-
Fixed performance issue on PCVR version relating to Multi-Pass being enabled instead of Single Pass Instanced.
-
Fixed issue with destructible buildings not rendering correctly when loading Training Grounds or Fog Hills maps.
-
Fixed a few bugs that may have been the cause of the crash when hitting enemies.
-
Increased damage and knockback on the Water Whip.
-
Lowered the pull when using grappling webs.
-
Added code to check against some null errors.
-
Tweaked settings for enemies.
-
I have also added an option in Settings -> Visuals to turn on realtime lighting for a specific map. This only affects the CURRENT map you are loaded into. While this improves visuals and adds realtime shadows, only enable it if your headset can handle it.
-
The options for this are No Shadows, Hard Shadows (blocky shadows), and Soft Shadows.
-
I will add better lighting options and the ability to save this in the next update/hotfix.
