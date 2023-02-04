Hello Demigods!

Hotfix 0.21.1 will be uploaded soon!

This update addresses a few bugs and rendering issues from Update 0.21, and adds a few small tweaks.

Fixed Dragon Spawning. They now appear right next to you anytime you activate them.

Fixed bug where enemies would not get up after being thrown or knocked out.

Adjusted materials & shaders for Quest version.

Fixed lighting on Quest version.

Fixed texture compression settings for performance.

Fixed performance issue on Quest version relating to the game engine’s static flags.

Fixed performance issue on PCVR version relating to Multi-Pass being enabled instead of Single Pass Instanced.

Fixed issue with destructible buildings not rendering correctly when loading Training Grounds or Fog Hills maps.

Fixed a few bugs that may have been the cause of the crash when hitting enemies.

Increased damage and knockback on the Water Whip.

Lowered the pull when using grappling webs.

Added code to check against some null errors.

Tweaked settings for enemies.

I have also added an option in Settings -> Visuals to turn on realtime lighting for a specific map. This only affects the CURRENT map you are loaded into. While this improves visuals and adds realtime shadows, only enable it if your headset can handle it.

The options for this are No Shadows, Hard Shadows (blocky shadows), and Soft Shadows.