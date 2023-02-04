 Skip to content

Project Demigod update for 4 February 2023

Hotfix 0.21.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10475153 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Demigods!

Hotfix 0.21.1 will be uploaded soon!
This update addresses a few bugs and rendering issues from Update 0.21, and adds a few small tweaks.

  • Fixed Dragon Spawning. They now appear right next to you anytime you activate them.

  • Fixed bug where enemies would not get up after being thrown or knocked out.

  • Adjusted materials & shaders for Quest version.

  • Fixed lighting on Quest version.

  • Fixed texture compression settings for performance.

  • Fixed performance issue on Quest version relating to the game engine’s static flags.

  • Fixed performance issue on PCVR version relating to Multi-Pass being enabled instead of Single Pass Instanced.

  • Fixed issue with destructible buildings not rendering correctly when loading Training Grounds or Fog Hills maps.

  • Fixed a few bugs that may have been the cause of the crash when hitting enemies.

  • Increased damage and knockback on the Water Whip.

  • Lowered the pull when using grappling webs.

  • Added code to check against some null errors.

  • Tweaked settings for enemies.

  • I have also added an option in Settings -> Visuals to turn on realtime lighting for a specific map. This only affects the CURRENT map you are loaded into. While this improves visuals and adds realtime shadows, only enable it if your headset can handle it.

  • The options for this are No Shadows, Hard Shadows (blocky shadows), and Soft Shadows.

  • I will add better lighting options and the ability to save this in the next update/hotfix.

