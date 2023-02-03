 Skip to content

Commander: Modern War update for 3 February 2023

# Game Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

A new update, bringing all Coalition missions and other new stuff and improvements.
Updates for Commander: Modern War:

Added/ImprovedFixed

  • Fixed issue where Mission 8 was able to produce bombers from aircraft carriers
  • Added 8 new missions for the Coalition
  • Map Editor now includes 2 new buttons: "Paint All Water" and "Paint All Ground"
  • Background images added for all missions
  • A victory scene was added after completing the last mission for both campaigns
  • Shortcut added to cycle through available units
  • More maps added for a wider range of scenarios
  • Option added to show or hide ground information for enhanced gameplay.

Hope you enjoy this update.
Share your feedback and your suggestions.

Stay tuned for more.
Have a great week, and stay safe!

