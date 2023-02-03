Game Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10475080 · Last edited 3 February 2023 – 22:26:19 UTC by Wendy

A new update, bringing all Coalition missions and other new stuff and improvements.

Updates for Commander: Modern War:

Added/Improved

Fixed

Fixed issue where Mission 8 was able to produce bombers from aircraft carriers

Added 8 new missions for the Coalition

Map Editor now includes 2 new buttons: "Paint All Water" and "Paint All Ground"

Background images added for all missions

A victory scene was added after completing the last mission for both campaigns

Shortcut added to cycle through available units

More maps added for a wider range of scenarios

Option added to show or hide ground information for enhanced gameplay.

