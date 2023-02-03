Game Update

Greetings!
A new update, bringing all Coalition missions and other new stuff and improvements.
Updates for Commander: Modern War:
Added/ImprovedFixed
- Fixed issue where Mission 8 was able to produce bombers from aircraft carriers
- Added 8 new missions for the Coalition
- Map Editor now includes 2 new buttons: "Paint All Water" and "Paint All Ground"
- Background images added for all missions
- A victory scene was added after completing the last mission for both campaigns
- Shortcut added to cycle through available units
- More maps added for a wider range of scenarios
- Option added to show or hide ground information for enhanced gameplay.
Hope you enjoy this update.
Share your feedback and your suggestions.
Stay tuned for more.
Have a great week, and stay safe!
Changed files in this update