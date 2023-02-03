 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cubzh update for 3 February 2023

0.0.49 Patch 3

Share · View all patches · Build 10475049 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

0.0.49 Patch 3 is now available! 🔨

It contains:

  • Lua : Fixed "OnCollision" callback
  • Lua : Fixed JSON parsing issue
  • Fix "DEV" label in game servers list

Changed files in this update

Particubes Windows Depot 1386771
  • Loading history…
Particubes macOS Depot 1386772
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link