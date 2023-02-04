Patch 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10475038 · Last edited 4 February 2023 – 01:06:09 UTC by Wendy

New

Added popup text hints when clicking not usable cards to better indicate their requirements in combat and card rewards.

Changes

Infinite Limit card (increase risk to be more in line with other high risk high reward cards)

Lose all your Protection (previously 50%).

Added: Gain 50% of your Protection as "Fragile" stacks (blocks Protection gained).

Ice Transformation card (easier access to Solid)

Reduced Energy cost to 1 (previously 2).

Overpaint card (reliable access to Solid)

Increased Protection and Solid to 6 each (previously 4-6).

Picture Box card (add a trade-off that's easier to mitigate for Artists compared to Programmers)

Increased Energy cost to 1 (previously 0).

Increased drawn cards to 2 (previously 1-2).

Polygon summon (rebalance around an offensive/stress identity)

Added: "Reckless" status effect (removes 1 Stress from their summoner after dealing direct damage).

Decreased Health Points to 8 (previously 12).

Increased damage to 6 (previously 4-6).

Decreased Protection to 4 (previously 4-6).

Root summon (rebalance around a support/health points identity)

Usable while on the front and back positions (previously back only).

Added: "Rejuvenating" status effect (recovers 4-6 Health Points to each ally after an enemy dies).

Decreased damage to 2-4 (previously 6).

Changed Splinters stacks to 2-4 (previously 3).

Decreased Protection to 2-4 (previously 6).

Tower summon (rebalance around a defensive/support identity)

Added: "Protective" status effect (gives 1-2 Solid to each ally after losing Health Points).

Changed Burned stacks to 2-4 (previously 3).

Bisontator summon (rebalance around an offensive/scaling identity)

Increased Tough and Negligent stacks to 3 each (previously 2 each).

Removed: Defensive (gain 6 protection)

Added: Advantageous Defensive (gain 6 protection and 2 Powering Up, usable while having less than 6 Powering Up stacks).

Bisontus summon (rebalance around a support/stress identity)

Removed: Advantageous (give 2 Focused to player).

Removed: Defensive (gain and give 4 Protection to each ally).

Removed: Aggressive (4 damage).

Added: Stressful Advantageous (give 2 Stress and 3 Focused to player).

Added: Advantageous Aggressive (4 damage and 3 marked).

Added: Advantageous Defensive (give 4 Protection and 2 Forceful to player).

Micro Details card (constant area support for summons)

Removed: Exhaust.

Removed: 2-3 Solid.

Increased Energy cost to 2 (previously 1).

Added: 4 Protection.

Reduced Splinters to 2 (previously 2-3).

Script card (easier access to Exaggerated for summons)

Reduced Energy cost to 1 (previously 2).

Wish card (constant access to Inspired)

Removed: Exhaust.

Reduced Inspired to 1 (previously 1-2).

Teamfight card (better incentivize summon support)

Increased added effect to 150% (previously 100%).

Reference Node card (better incentivize single target Burned build up)