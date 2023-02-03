Patch 0.35.02 | Welcome Akiko!

Dear Pioneers,

Big news are coming in these patch notes. Please read the following announcement, try or retry the game and join us on Discord to share your feedback. https://discord.gg/thepioneersgame

Akiko Takada has joined the crew.

Class: Scientist

Role: Exogeologist

Speciality: Harvesting

Background: Environmental activist

Flight time: 60 days

Crew ID: 141

Age: 40

Nat: JAP

Rnk: n/a

Akiko is a 40 years old exogeologist, daughter of Japan industry Minister Nobuo Takada. Her mother Yumi Takada is also well-known for being one of the leaders of The Great Gaïa Church. She studied geological risks at the University of Kyoto and graduated with two PhD in mineral analysis and exogeology.

During her studies, she became involved in politics and joined an environmentalist NGO as a spokesperson. Her wisdom and charisma, in addition to her exceptional scientific capabilities, allowed her to take a very important role in the organization.

Thanks to her growing fame, she quickly had the opportunity to work where she always wanted to and joined the Red Destination Company as Chief Operator of the Lunar Helium-3 Extraction Base. She gained a lot of experience and participated in different perilous space missions, making her an exceptional astronaut. She left Red Destination in 2082 to join Octal Corporation and began preparing for the Io-1 mission.

Akiko is a valuable member of the Io-1 crew. She not only brings a very solid scientific and space mining knowledge, but also her incredible personality and psychological skills. Akiko is a wise and calm woman, with a very poetic and philosophical way of approaching problems. She is committed to respect and team values and is considered a rock to rely on by her teammates. On earth, she loves hiking, nature photography and meditation.

Gameplay

New character: Akiko Takada

Added a queueable action. It is now possible to use the main airlock when planning your tasks

Keyboard shortcuts are now displayed in various tooltips to help you master the game's controls

Balancing

With the arrival of Akiko, character skills have been reworked. Check out the new character sheets before setting your strategy!

Balanced carbon drills and rare earth drills costs. It is now necessary to spend advanced resources to build drills.

Started to add more challenge to hunger management by adjusting some values:

Increased the cost of processing fruits into food rations (0.5 -> 1)

Reduced food rations stored in the first loot (9 -> 7)

Slightly reduced food rations loot rate

Graphics

Reworked hand drill visual effect: more visible laser and particles!

The name of each crew member is now correctly displayed in the main UI

Bug prevention

Implemented a first batch of fixes to make climbing action more resilient. More will come in future patches.

Reinforced interior pathfinding calculation system to avoid various errors

Bug fixes

Fixed Maggie's behavior. It (she?) is now correctly protected from storms by the roof of the station

Fixed Maggie's notifications

Fixed a major bug that would freeze a character when sharing equipment while in the medipod

Fixed sulphur lake collider

Fixed sulphur pit triggering

Fixed chat action that could sometimes cause a minor bug

Fixed various interaction bugs in UI panels

Fixed various notifications and localizations

Steam