The Perfect Tower II update for 3 February 2023

v0.15.3 B2

Share · View all patches · Build 10474998 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

Fixes
  • fixed one of the underground challenge rewards being assigned to darkness instead of earth
  • fixed missing localization for challenge rewards
  • fixed Factory recipe category tiers being offset by one

