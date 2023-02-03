- Updated the credits.
- Added a new option under Video to disable texture filtering when the screen resolution is not pixel perfect.
- The Royal Flush achievement no longer counts the cards in the secret.
- Fixed an issue where the Pizzaface sound and the Trash jump sound would linger even after resetting/exiting.
- Fixed an issue where the score wouldn't go down in Pizzascape and possibly other levels during the escape sequence.
- Fixed an issue where the monsters would follow the inactive Player 2 object.
- Fixed an issue where putting the computer in sleep mode would mess up the rendering.
Pizza Tower update for 3 February 2023
Patch Notes v1.0.191
Patchnotes via Steam Community
