Pizza Tower update for 3 February 2023

Patch Notes v1.0.191

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated the credits.
  • Added a new option under Video to disable texture filtering when the screen resolution is not pixel perfect.
  • The Royal Flush achievement no longer counts the cards in the secret.
  • Fixed an issue where the Pizzaface sound and the Trash jump sound would linger even after resetting/exiting.
  • Fixed an issue where the score wouldn't go down in Pizzascape and possibly other levels during the escape sequence.
  • Fixed an issue where the monsters would follow the inactive Player 2 object.
  • Fixed an issue where putting the computer in sleep mode would mess up the rendering.

