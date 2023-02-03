 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Undisputed update for 3 February 2023

Game Update: 2nd Update for 3 February 2023 - 10474953

Share · View all patches · Build 10474953 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Fight Fans,

Below are the patch notes for the update shipped on 3 February 2023 - 10474953

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that was locking up player's games on the Undisputed logo screen when entering a fight online

  • Fixed an issue where players would get a 'high ping' warning post-fight end

  • Fixed an issue causing fights not to end correctly if a player disconnected after a knockdown

  • Improved the logic that handles disconnections online which should reduce incorrect results

Changes

  • Moved the 'high ping' warning to a less disruptive location on screen.

  • Added in-game messaging around ranked play to clarify to players that ranked is still very experimental

Changed files in this update

Depot 1451191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link