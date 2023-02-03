Game Update: 2nd Update for 3 February 2023 - 10474953

Hey Fight Fans,
Below are the patch notes for the update shipped on 3 February 2023 - 10474953
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue that was locking up player's games on the Undisputed logo screen when entering a fight online
Fixed an issue where players would get a 'high ping' warning post-fight end
Fixed an issue causing fights not to end correctly if a player disconnected after a knockdown
Improved the logic that handles disconnections online which should reduce incorrect results
Changes
Moved the 'high ping' warning to a less disruptive location on screen.
Added in-game messaging around ranked play to clarify to players that ranked is still very experimental
