- Fix map layout issue on SEPIKODA.
- Fix strange behaviour when interacting with something in distance; using the context menu INTERACT command.
- Fix the issue when trying to spill AnX into a vent.
Space Wreck update for 3 February 2023
Hotfix 1.2.30
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update