Space Wreck update for 3 February 2023

Hotfix 1.2.30

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix map layout issue on SEPIKODA.
  • Fix strange behaviour when interacting with something in distance; using the context menu INTERACT command.
  • Fix the issue when trying to spill AnX into a vent.

