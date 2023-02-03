 Skip to content

鞭炮&烟花：春节模拟器Firecrackers&fireworks：china new year simulation update for 3 February 2023

0.92beta Update Note:

Share · View all patches · Build 10474890 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1, add cow dung, manhole cover and other interactive items, but pay attention to safety when frying!

  1. Optimized the light and shadow of the scene, making the fireworks look more natural

  2. Optimized the function of fireworks placement on the ground, now you can comfortably place firecrackers and fireworks.

  3. Interactive tips and game tips are added for better operating experience.

  4. Fixed the bug where the background music was interrupted, and added the function of adjusting the background music in the shortcut menu.

  5. Fixed some other bugs.

