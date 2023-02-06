- Add Stones of Preservation/Blood for upgrading weapons and armor (see website Game Info for more details)
- Add Champion Capes (purchase with enemy kills via city hall)
- Add /timer command that displays a seconds timer
- Add ALT+double click in bag to equip entire armor set
- Add hot key for enabling/disabling CTRL guard for attacking friendly targets
- Save last chat type to make consecutive party/guild/etc chats easier
- Prevent map item from dropping on death
- Increase allowed number of dailies per day to 15
- Increase Lava Stone drop rate
- Increase drop rates of various items
- Fix bug with hotkeys triggering when typing chat/commands
- Fix bug with knight weapon damages
Howlbreath update for 6 February 2023
v1.24.14
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update