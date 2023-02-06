 Skip to content

Howlbreath update for 6 February 2023

v1.24.14

v1.24.14

Build 10474884 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Add Stones of Preservation/Blood for upgrading weapons and armor (see website Game Info for more details)
  • Add Champion Capes (purchase with enemy kills via city hall)
  • Add /timer command that displays a seconds timer
  • Add ALT+double click in bag to equip entire armor set
  • Add hot key for enabling/disabling CTRL guard for attacking friendly targets
  • Save last chat type to make consecutive party/guild/etc chats easier
  • Prevent map item from dropping on death
  • Increase allowed number of dailies per day to 15
  • Increase Lava Stone drop rate
  • Increase drop rates of various items
  • Fix bug with hotkeys triggering when typing chat/commands
  • Fix bug with knight weapon damages

