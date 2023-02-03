Added Tic-Tac-NO game to the right garden room
Added Flower Power word guessing game to the back garden room
Added Match'Em Up Paintings I and Match'Em Up Paintings II in the two museum paintings rooms
Huge improvements to the Italian translations - thanks to Raylight Games.
Allowing sitting on many more things throughout the game.
Several bug fixes and little improvements.
Isla Sinaloa update for 3 February 2023
Notes for the update
Added Tic-Tac-NO game to the right garden room
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update