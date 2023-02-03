 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Isla Sinaloa update for 3 February 2023

Notes for the update

Share · View all patches · Build 10474865 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Tic-Tac-NO game to the right garden room
Added Flower Power word guessing game to the back garden room
Added Match'Em Up Paintings I and Match'Em Up Paintings II in the two museum paintings rooms
Huge improvements to the Italian translations - thanks to Raylight Games.
Allowing sitting on many more things throughout the game.
Several bug fixes and little improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2099012
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link