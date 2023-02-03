v1.10 Patch notes

V1.10
- Add support for Forza Motorsport 7. Dash packet type and must ran as a window.
- Slightly enlarged the Tire Temps (small) and added the temp numbers.
- Added metric temperatures
- Made game inputs into it's own panel vs a toggle from the compact info.
- Cleaned up Overlay/Window mode code.
Overlay Mode
if Detected game is full screen, size GT to the game
if Detected game is windowed, size GT to the desktop.
Windowed Mode
if Detected game is windowed, size GT to the primary display.
Changed files in this update