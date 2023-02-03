 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GrumpyTunez update for 3 February 2023

v1.10 Patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10474642 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V1.10

  • Add support for Forza Motorsport 7. Dash packet type and must ran as a window.
  • Slightly enlarged the Tire Temps (small) and added the temp numbers.
  • Added metric temperatures
  • Made game inputs into it's own panel vs a toggle from the compact info.
  • Cleaned up Overlay/Window mode code.
    Overlay Mode
    if Detected game is full screen, size GT to the game
    if Detected game is windowed, size GT to the desktop.
    Windowed Mode
    if Detected game is windowed, size GT to the primary display.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1921571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link