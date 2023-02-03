End of Early Access: 24th of March 2023!

I am thrilled to announce that Nienix will exit Early Access in less than two months!

The features that were originally planned for Early Access were extended quite a bit based on community feedback (and there is still time left... :-)). I'm very grateful to all of you for contributing - both Nienix and the dev process would have been way less fun without you!

Being out of Early Access does not mean that the development of the game will stop. It simply means that the features that I indented for Early Access have been accomplished. I plan to add new content for many more years to come. A few things that come to mind are:

🎯 New items, item mods, item sets and skills.

🎯 New end-game challenges.

🎯 Changes to current content based on player feedback.

🎯 Making modding easier by giving everyone access to the world editors.

17th of February 2023: 15 USD -> 20 USD

As is described on the store page, the price of the game will be increased when the game exits Early Access. More specifically, the price will be increased from 15 USD to 20 USD. The new recommended Steam pricing tool will also be employed, which will further adjust the price for some currencies. The price increase will be made on the 17th of February 2023. The change is made a month prior to release as there is a 1 month sales cooldown on Steam after adjusting the price - there will be a sale starting on the release day.

On another note, there have been a bunch of additions since the last announcement. In particular:

Continuum Challenges

🎯 Continuum Challenges are end-game challenges that when accomplished provide fixed player buffs such as bonus skill points. If you die during a challenge, you need to restart it (dissimilar to Continuum Events). Unlock them by completing a Continuum Event.



Quality-of-life

🎯 Many user interfaces have been revised. For example, a text search field has been added to the Continuum Transmuter and items are enlarged when highlighted in the inventory.

🎯 Most enemies now have random weapon cooldowns when they spawn. This change was made to create more dynamic engagements.

🎯 Performance has been significantly increased when there are lots of bullets active.

🎯 Systems related to multiplayer have been reworked. Playing multiplayer should now be a lot more stable and smooth.



Skills

🎯 The Xinthu tier 7 skill Experimental Catalyst has been added. If a weapon provides damage over time, its direct damage and hull repair are converted to damage over time. Attack speed is reduced by 80%.

🎯 The Imperius skill "Halt!" has been revised. It now works as follows: Enemies hit by your fixed-point Frost weapons have {0}% chance to receive reduced resistance to all elements by {1}% for {2} seconds.



Thanks for reading, and for supporting the development of Nienix!

/Hannes