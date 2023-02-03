Changes to Airendal and Arbo, plus more! Added some clarifying cutscenes and text where people are getting repeatedly stuck. If you are later in the game, visit the respeccer, and bump the numbers up then down until you end up where you started. It will cost nothing and will reset the health of Arbo an Airendal to the current settings.

Added minimum health and mana gain of 3 per level instead of 1

Respeccing stats now changes health and mana

Blink now gives a large dodge bonus and mild armor bonus afterwards

Hit vs Dodge calculation was a little janky. Modified so dodge should be better for all entities

Airendal and Arbo have been given slightly better HP leveling

Some of these health and mana changes will not take effect until you respec to the same specs (which should cost 0)

Added clarification that Laszra is not the librarian

Added clue about fae in the note at the fae bridge