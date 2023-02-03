 Skip to content

Nienix update for 3 February 2023

Continuum Challenges available for all!

Share · View all patches · Build 10474552 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.700

🎯 [Continuum Challenges] Continuum Challenges are now enabled in the regular Steam branch. Continuum Challenges are end-game challenges that when accomplished provide fixed player buffs such as bonus skill points. If you die during a challenge, you need to restart it (dissimilar to Continuum Events). Unlock them by completing a Continuum Event (you need to do this again even if you have completed a Continuum Event pre this patch).
🎯 [UI] Added a search filter to the Continuum Transmuter UI.
🎯 [Misc] Added a new open-world-type dungeon to Act 1 and Act 4.
🎯 [Storage] Changed how items are bulk-moved from the inventory to the storage.
🎯 [Balance] All Continuum Challenges now have a recommended level of 60.
🎯 [Balance] The Latinum required for Continuum Challenges has been increased.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a race condition in the storage that could result in an incorrect number of unlocked tabs being displayed.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed three issues which could cause crashes for clients when playing multiplayer.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue related to map indicators in very large maps.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue related to bulk-moving items from the inventory to the storage.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue in the Grand Challenge D-1 Continuum Event.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue related to the rotation speed of certain moving bomb-type enemies when playing on Continuum XL.

