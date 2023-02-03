Space Mechanic Simulator: Prologue Patch 1.2.6

Hello Space Mechanics!
Update 1.2.6 is here. We have added some Quality of Life improvements, and needed fixes.
Full patch notes:
- adjustments to planet texturing
- HUB and service station markers now merge into single shuttle marker when further away
- mission objects now also have markers, except for station in last mission which did not need it
- Labels displayed on HUB are now more compact
- main crosshair only shows on HUB while in fly mode. It is also removed for Mars rover
- fly away button in corner of HUD no longer lets mouse clicks through
- adjusted astronaut inertia and mouse sensitivity during repairs. Also made mouse sensitivity during repairs scale with field of view
- mouse cursor does not move when looking around - it stays where it was left by player
- mouse cursor is confined to game window only in full screen window and exclusive full screen modes
- removed unused UI control bindings
- controls binding panel now warns about existing bindings when rebinding, allowing to abort button overwrite
- Quick load button can now be used from main menu, with the exception of exit screen and graphics options confirmation screen
- fixed bug when binding new keys could also trigger those keys - like quick load or escape (close of UI panel)
- while connecting cables, game will automatically switch to screwdriver if player wants to tighten or loose a screw that locks cable port
- all objects that can be moved by hand no longer require to put away current tool
- fixed bug that caused fusion cell in first mission to be highlighted too soon
- notification now shows on screen after quick save
- fixed bug causing Palmtop not to use buttons actually assigned in controls menu, but default bindings only
- fixed bug causing HUD popup labels show after loosing connection to rover
- fixed bug that made scrolling conversation list in repair mode change camera FOV at the same time
- added name of person talking to narrative panel
- new icon for drone on narrative panel
- additional popup confirmation when aborting mission
- new loading screens
Have fun,
Atomic Jelly
