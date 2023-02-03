 Skip to content

Space Mechanic Simulator: Prologue update for 3 February 2023

Space Mechanic Simulator: Prologue Patch 1.2.6

Patch 1.2.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Space Mechanics!

Update 1.2.6 is here. We have added some Quality of Life improvements, and needed fixes.

Full patch notes:

  • adjustments to planet texturing
  • HUB and service station markers now merge into single shuttle marker when further away
  • mission objects now also have markers, except for station in last mission which did not need it
  • Labels displayed on HUB are now more compact
  • main crosshair only shows on HUB while in fly mode. It is also removed for Mars rover
  • fly away button in corner of HUD no longer lets mouse clicks through
  • adjusted astronaut inertia and mouse sensitivity during repairs. Also made mouse sensitivity during repairs scale with field of view
  • mouse cursor does not move when looking around - it stays where it was left by player
  • mouse cursor is confined to game window only in full screen window and exclusive full screen modes
  • removed unused UI control bindings
  • controls binding panel now warns about existing bindings when rebinding, allowing to abort button overwrite
  • Quick load button can now be used from main menu, with the exception of exit screen and graphics options confirmation screen
  • fixed bug when binding new keys could also trigger those keys - like quick load or escape (close of UI panel)
  • while connecting cables, game will automatically switch to screwdriver if player wants to tighten or loose a screw that locks cable port
  • all objects that can be moved by hand no longer require to put away current tool
  • fixed bug that caused fusion cell in first mission to be highlighted too soon
  • notification now shows on screen after quick save
  • fixed bug causing Palmtop not to use buttons actually assigned in controls menu, but default bindings only
  • fixed bug causing HUD popup labels show after loosing connection to rover
  • fixed bug that made scrolling conversation list in repair mode change camera FOV at the same time
  • added name of person talking to narrative panel
  • new icon for drone on narrative panel
  • additional popup confirmation when aborting mission
  • new loading screens

Have fun,
Atomic Jelly

